Tlaib bill would give everyone $2G a month during pandemic, including illegal immigrants

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., a member of the progressive “Squad,” is pushing a bill that would give everyone in the U.S., including undocumented immigrants, $2,000 a month during the coronavirus crisis followed by $1,000 a month until a year after the coronavirus pandemic ends.

Tlaib and Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., reintroduced the Automatic Boost to Communities Act in the House of Representatives Tuesday.

The bill “would be funded directly from the Treasury with no additional debt issued by minting two $1 trillion coins, and additional coins as necessary,” Tlaib and Jayapal said in a press release.

“One in seven families don’t have enough to eat. More than eight million people have been pushed into poverty. Nearly one million new people are filing for unemployment every single week,” Jayapal said in a statement.

“This unprecedented moment demands an unprecedented response. People don’t only need relief, they need stability, certainty, and predictability and the ABC Act delivers them exactly that.” – READ MORE

