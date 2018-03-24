True Pundit

Time magazine leaves Second Amendment supporters off Parkland cover

The cover of Time magazine this week features five anti-gun survivors of the Parkland, Fla., high school massacre, but has drawn criticism for pointedly omitting their pro-Second Amendment classmates.

One of those students, Kyle Kashuv, has been a prominent advocate for preventing violence while respecting gun rights in the weeks since the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Kashuv has visited the White House, met with President Donald Trump and legislative leaders across party lines, and unveiled an app to prevent school shootings.

But unlike the students appearing on Time magazine’s cover, including outspoken NRA opponents and “#NeverAgain” members Emma Gonzalez and David Hogg, Kashuv has publicly declared his support for the Second Amendment and tussled with liberal media figures. – READ MORE

