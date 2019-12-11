Time magazine: Greta Thunberg is 2019’s Person of the Year

Sixteen-year-old Greta Thunberg of Sweden is Time magazine’s 2019 Person of the Year.

The magazine announced Wednesday that Thunberg, Swedish climate change activist dynamo, is the “youngest individual to be recognized.”

Time’s editors write, “She gained international attention for excoriating world leaders for their inaction in the climate crisis in a viral speech she made at the UN Climate Action Summit in September. She criticized world leaders again at the COP25 conference last week.”

According to the magazine's editors, Thunberg has easily become the "biggest voice on the biggest issue facing the planet."