‘Time for reparations’: NYT writer, author of the ‘1619 Project,’ now calling for payouts to black Americans​

Nikole Hannah-Jones, the New York Times writer who authored the controversial “1619 Project,” is arguing that the time is now for America to pay “what is owed” to black Americans for its years of economic profiteering off racism.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist wrote in an essay published by New York Times Magazine on Wednesday that “if black lives are to truly matter in America” then the country must confront its “sins” by doing what it is “just” — that is, by paying up.

We are left with a choice. Will this moment only feel different? Or will it actually be different? https://t.co/kjsade2FT6 pic.twitter.com/Mre5dFcTm6 — NYT Magazine (@NYTmag) June 24, 2020

“It is time for this country to pay its debt,” Hannah-Jones wrote. “It is time for reparations.

“Financial restitution cannot end racism, of course, but it can certainly mitigate racism’s most devastating effects,” she added.

Hannah-Jones recently drew fire after claiming that the destruction of property taking place across the county in the aftermath of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis was "not violence."

