Time Columnist Posts Quote From Trump That Goes Viral, Then Admits It Was Fake

The source of a quote attributed to Donald Trump about “Sleepy Joe Biden” and Kim Jong Un that was widely promoted by media figures and Trump critics has acknowledged online that he fabricated the “objectively ludicrous quote.” Trump has since responded by pointing to the incident as another example of “what’s going on in the age of Fake News.”

“President Trump in Tokyo: ‘Kim Jong Un is smarter and would make a better President than Sleepy Joe Biden,'” Time Magazine foreign affairs columnist and editor-at-large Ian Bremmer tweeted Sunday.

As the Washington Examiner and The Daily Caller noted, the quote was left up for several hours, while various critics of Trump promoted it, among them Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu, Media Matters’ Andrew Lawrence, and CNN contributor Ana Navarro — the latter urging people not to “shrug” the quote off and declaring Trump’s supposed comment “praising a cruel dictator who violates human rights, threatens nuclear attacks, oppresses his people, and kills political opponents” as “NOT FREAKING NORMAL.”

As documented by the Examiner’s Jerry Dunleavy, after the tweet went viral, Bremmer initially posted a defense of his fake quote, describing it as “plausible” and saying it was a comment on “the state of the media and the twitterverse today.” But amid mounting pressure, Bremmer ultimately chose to delete the “objectively ludicrous quote.” – READ MORE