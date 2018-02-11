Tim Tebow’s ‘Night to Shine’ celebrates 90,000 people with special needs worldwide

The “Night to Shine” is one of Tim Tebow’s favorite days of the year.

In MVP-style, the outspoken Christian athlete — a college football star who became an NFL quarterback and is now trying to ascend the ranks to Major League Baseball — is hosting the fourth-annual prom night focused on showing God’s love for thousands of people with special needs at locations around the world.

“It’s my favorite night of the year and we get to change so many lives,” Tebow said in a video promoting the event. “Honestly, it’s not just the night of their life where they get to dance, and they get to have fun. They get to ride in limos, they get to walk down red carpets.”

He added: "It's so much more than life, because maybe for the first time, they realize that they're worth it. They realize that they're special. They realize that they're loved. There's not much more important than that."