Tim Tebow Shares Details Of How He Got Into The Movie Business

Former Heisman Trophy winner and New York Mets AAA baseball player Tim Tebow said he’s getting into the movie business on “Fox & Friends” Thursday and is set to produce a film called “Run The Race.”

“We’re so excited. It’s called ‘Run The Race.’ It was a story that when we read it six years ago, we read the script, it’s something that impacted our hearts and we shared it with friends and family and they were impacted and we’re like, ‘we’ve got to find a way to tell this story,’” Tebow said.

“I’ve never really had the goal of getting into the movie industry,” he added. “I just like telling stories though.”

Tebow said the film’s story is about two brothers finding their faith in God and realizing there’s a plan for everyone.

“They lost their mom, and their dad’s an alcoholic and they’re trying to make their way through life and we’re all on our own journey and it’s a broken family. And kind of all of our families are a little bit broken,” he said. “But it’s that journey together of finding faith, hope and love and understanding that there’s a plan for your life and how you can make it and support one another and loyalty and how we’re all built for community.”

“Hopefully you can relate to it regardless of what you’re going through. But you can leave the theater hopefully being encouraged and inspired, ready to take on life.”

