Tim Tebow hurt in freak sprinkler mishap at spring training

Newly minted baseball player Tim Tebow has been playing it safe at New York Mets spring training this week after he sprained his ankle in a freak mishap on the field.

Tebow, who arrived in Florida for training last week, sprained his ankle on Monday or Tuesday after stepping on a sprinkler head, the New York Post reported Sunday.

The 30-year-old NFL alum, whose Christian faith on the field earned him fans around the world, said his foot got caught on a sprinkler head in the outfield of the Mets spring training facility in Port St. Lucie.

“I’m trying to be smart about it and keep [the ankle] taped,” Tebow said. – READ MORE

