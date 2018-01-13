Tim Tebow on Confronting Abortion: Doctors Called Me a ‘Tumor’ Not a ‘Baby’

Minor League Baseball player and former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow revealed that he was almost a victim of abortion when doctors told his mother that he was a “tumor” and not a “baby.”

Speaking at the college student conference, 2018 Passion, Tebow told Pastor Louie Giglio that his mother was urged to abort him in 1987, NewsBusters reported.

“I was born in the Philippines to missionary parents, and I have a special birth story,” Tebow told the audience. “The doctors said that I wasn’t even a baby; they said I was a tumor.”

Tebow added that his siblings always joked that he was “Timmy the Tumor” when he was young.

But Tebow added that it was his mother’s faith that saved him.

“There was a lot of craziness with my entire – with my mom’s pregnancy with me,” Tebow said. “She decided to trust God and not what the doctors were saying.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *