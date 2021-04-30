Tim Scott Shreds Joe Biden In Rebuttal Speech: Biden Is Tearing Us Apart After Promising To Unite Nation (VIDEO)

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) slammed President Joe Biden on Wednesday night as he delivered the Republican Party’s rebuttal speech to the speech that Biden gave just moments prior that was panned by critics as divisive and extreme.

“We just heard President Biden’s first address to Congress. Our president seems like a good man,” Scott began. “His speech was full of good words. But President Biden promised you a specific kind of leadership. He promised to unite a nation. To lower the temperature. To govern for all Americans, no matter how we voted. That was the pitch. You just heard it again. But our nation is starving for more than empty platitudes. We need policies and progress that bring us closer together.”

Scott highlighted how during the first three months of Biden’s presidency, he and the Democrats “are pulling us further apart.”- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --