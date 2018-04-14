Tim Scott Obliterates Facebook for Censoring of Diamond and Silk: ‘What Is It About Two Black Women?’ (VIDEO)

Viral Trump supporters Diamond and Silk recently claimed that Facebook censored them after the social media platform labeled the duo as “unsafe to the community.” During CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s hearing, several senators brought the topic up for discussion and pressed him on the decision.

Zuckerberg explained, “In that specific case, our team made an enforcement error, and we have already gotten in touch with them to reverse it.”

On Tuesday, during a HELP Committee hearing, Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) weighed in on the topic as well.

Scott asked, “What is it about two black women espousing their support of the president of the United States that makes them ‘unsafe’ for the community?” – READ MORE

