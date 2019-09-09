Tim Ryan Hits Biden Over Lack of Energy, Says He’s ‘Declining’

Struggling presidential candidate Rep. Tim Ryan (D., Ohio) is doubling down on his attack against frontrunner Joe Biden, saying the former vice president is “declining,” adding that when Biden “is articulating positions, there’s a lack of clarity.”

Last Thursday, Ryan told a Bloomberg reporter that he doesn’t think Biden has the energy to defeat President Trump in 2020. “I don’t think he has the energy. You see it almost daily. And I love the guy,” he said.

On CNN yesterday, Ryan reiterated his criticism of Biden. He said he was not backtracking from his attack, adding, “It’s unclear sometimes when he is articulating positions, there’s a lack of clarity, and I’ll leave it at that.”

Biden’s age is an ongoing issue for the former vice president, as he made headlines at the CNN climate town hall when his eye filled with blood while answering an audience question. – READ MORE