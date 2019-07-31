Tim Ryan called out for not placing hand on heart for national anthem at Dem debate

Democratic presidential contender Tim Ryan stood out as the only candidate who didn’t put his hand on his heart during a performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the opening of Tuesday night’s debate in Detroit, prompting commentators to zing the marginal candidate even before opening statements began.

Ryan, D-Ohio, stood alongside South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, author Marianne Williamson, former Maryland Rep. John Delaney, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock.

As the national anthem played, Ryan was the only candidate to stand with his hands clasped in front of his body, rather than at his chest.

“Rep. Tim Ryan didn’t put his hand over his heart during the national anthem,” wrote former George W. Bush press secretary and Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer. “I guess he’s appealing to the Kaepernick wing of the Democratic Party.”

Added Meghan McCain: “Put your hand over your heart for the star spangled banner Tim Ryan!!!”

