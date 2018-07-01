Tim Robbins: America Put a ‘Child Abuser in the White House’

Actor Tim Robbins Likened President Donald Trump To A “petulant, Overgrown Child Monster” As He Accepted An Award At An Eastern European Film Award Ceremony On Friday.

Standing on stage at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, held in Karlovy Vary, in the Czech Republic, Robbins launched into a long exposition on how Biff Tannen, the antagonistic character in the 1980s film Back to the Future, is somehow just like President Trump, The Wrap reported.

Robbins said Trump is like a “child abuser” and lamented that “Somehow we have… willingly chosen to go backwards to a world full of ignorance and distrust.”

As he accepted the 2018 Crystal Globe award for impact on world cinema, the Shawshank Redemption star reflected on his failed audition for the role of Biff Tannen back in 1983 and said that the movie was an apt description of our president and the time in which we live.

Robbins said he auditioned for the film hoping to get the Tannen role, a character who he described as “The arrogant, childish bully. The petulant, overgrown child monster.” – READ MORE

