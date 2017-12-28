Tim Kaine’s Son Sentenced For Role In Trump Protest

The son of Democratic Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine was sentenced to probation Wednesday for his role in a protest against President Donald Trump.

Linwood Michael Kaine, 25, avoided months in jail after being charged with three misdemeanors when he and other protesters began harassing people gathered at the Minnesota State Capitol in March. Protest participants used smoke bombs, mace and fireworks to disrupt a Trump rally, causing some rally members to be treated by paramedics. Kaine ran from officers before being arrested.

Kaine was originally sentenced to 90 days in jail but the judge stayed 86 days, leaving only four days which he had already served, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Kaine was charged in May with three misdemeanor charges, fleeing on foot, concealing identity in a public place and obstructing the legal process, but two of the charges were dismissed in December. However, Kaine pleaded guilty to obstructing legal process and interfering with a peace officer. – READ MORE

