Tim Allen’s TV Son Reveals a ‘New Wave’ of Conservatives in Hollywood (VIDEO)

Zachery Ty Bryan played Brad Taylor — the son of Tim Allen’s character — on “Home Improvement.” He’s kept a lower profile recently, but like his TV dad, he’s a political conservative. And he says he’s far from alone, even though it may seem like it sometimes.

“Surprisingly, there’s a lot more conservatives in Hollywood than you would expect,” the 36-year-old Bryan told “Fox & Friends” in an interview on Saturday. “They don’t necessarily talk about it. They stay more anonymous.”

Bryan, who grew up in agrarian Colorado far from the lights of Hollywood, compared the dominance of Hollywood liberalism to something akin to teenage cliques.

“It reminds me kind of like high school, you know,” Bryan said. “You’ve got the cool clique: They think everybody should be like them. And the party of tolerance and acceptance is only accepting if you agree with them.” – READ MORE

