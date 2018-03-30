Tim Allen’s ‘Last Man Standing’ Could Be Next Reboot, Thanks To ‘Roseanne’ Ratings

Tim Allen’s “Last Man Standing,” could be next in line for a reboot on Fox thanks to the massive ratings from Tuesday night’s premiere of “Roseanne.”

Over 18 million viewers tuned in to see the blue-collar Conner family return to the small screen, and that is at least partly attributed to the fact that Roseanne is a Trump supporter.

This, according to a report from TMZ, could open the door for Allen’s conservative character Mike Baxter. “Last Man Standing,” which was produced by Fox for ABC, was cancelled in 2017.

Tim Allen's 'Last Man Standing' Top of FOX's Reboot List https://t.co/ZEPATIHVgU — TMZ (@TMZ) March 29, 2018

Although at the time ABC denied rumors that politics played a part in the cancellation, Allen wasn’t sure that was the case. – READ MORE

