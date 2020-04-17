Tim Allen Pokes Fun at Social Distancing With Hilarious ‘Home Improvement’ Joke

Comedian Tim Allen just made light of the coronavirus social distancing era by posting an old joke from his hit television sitcom “Home Improvement.”

Fox News reported that the 66 year-old legend took to social media to post an image of the character Wilson from the beloved show, which ran from 1991-1999. Wilson, who was played by the late actor Richard Hindman, was the wise neighbor of Allen’s character of Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor. Throughout the entirety of the series, Wilson never showed the bottom of his face, that is until the final episode when he finally blew a kiss to the audience.

My dear old friend. pic.twitter.com/RNTCXvoRm0 — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) April 8, 2020

Allen posted an image of Wilson along with the caption, “Wilson social distancing champion 1991-1999.”

"My dear old friend," Allen tweeted alongside the photo.

