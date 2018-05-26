Tim Allen: ‘Last Man Standing’ Will Tackle Gun Debate

Tim Allen plans to take the “Roseanne” route when coming back to TV with “Last Man Standing” on Fox this fall by hitting the hot-button political issues.

Speaking with Closer Weekly, the openly conservative Allen said that the show’s derailment by ABC did not kill the show’s energy. In fact, it only enlivened it, and they still have “much left in the tank.”

“We have so much left in our tank. There were a lot of stories we hadn’t gotten to,” Allen told the outlet.

One topic the show will hit this year is the gun debate, which has been a major battle in 2018 due to the “March For Our Lives” demonstrations.

Since Allen’s character on “Last Man Standing,” the Christian patriarch Mike Baxter, works as the marketing executive for a sporting goods store, the actor recognizes the series will have to wade into the gun debate in some way. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1