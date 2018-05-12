Tim Allen Has Special Message for Fans After Fox Announces Renewal of ‘Last Man Standing’

“‘Last Man Standing’ ended too soon and the outcry from the fans has been deafening,” said Gary Newman and Dana Walden, Chairmen and CEOs, Fox Television Group.

“We’ve wanted to put the show back together since its final taping a year ago, and Tim never gave up hope either,” he added. “Thanks to its millions of devoted viewers and the irrepressible Tim Allen, we haven’t seen the last of ‘Last Man Standing.’”

Thanks to all you guys for the support.

We are back! — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) May 11, 2018

“Excited? Team ‘LMS’ was in the sixth inning, ahead by four runs, stands were packed and then for no reason, they call off the game,” Allen said. “It leaves you sitting in the dugout, holding a bat and puzzled.”

“Now we get the news from Fox that it’s time to get back out on that diamond — hell yes, I’m excited! When I heard the offer to create more episodes of ‘Last Man Standing,’ I did a fist pump so hard I threw my back out.”

“I could not be more grateful for the fans who wrote petitions and kept up the passion and incredible support for the show,” the veteran actor said. “And a fist pump, ouch, for Dana Walden and Gary Newman at Fox for not only listening to the fans but for making the bold move to bring ‘Last Man Standing’ back.” – READ MORE

