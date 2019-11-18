Tide In Culture War Begins To Shift With New Kanye West Announcement: We’re Bringing Top Musicians ‘Back To God,’ ‘Only Superstar Is Jesus’

Rapper Kanye West told thousands of people at Lakewood Church in Houston on Sunday that “the trend” is going to shift in the culture war because “Jesus has won the victory,” and he is working to take the top talent in the entertainment industry and “bring them back to God.”

West made the comments on while stage with televangelist Joel Osteen, saying that he has known for a long time that God was calling him to use his gifts to spread the Gospel, but that the devil has been distracting him for a long time.

“Well, I know that God’s been calling me for a long time and the devil’s been distracting me for a long time,” West said. “And when I was, you know, in my lowest points, you know, God was there with me and sending me visions and inspiring me, and I remember sitting in the the Hospital at UCLA after having a mental breakdown, and there’s documentation of me drawing a church and writing a ‘start a church in the middle of Calabasas,’ and even after that I went and made the the Life of Pablo album. I said this is a gospel album and I didn’t know how to totally make a gospel album, and the Christians that were around were too, I would say, beaten into submission by society to not speak up and profess the Gospel to me because I was a superstar. But the the only superstar is Jesus.”

West expressed frustration over how it is so easy to do the wrong things in life and to indulge in sin, but that the moment people “bring up the name of Jesus,” they are immediately told to “be quiet” and “quiet that down.” – READ MORE