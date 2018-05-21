TICK TOCK TEASER: GOP Lawmakers Vow to Drop Hammer in Next 24 Hours on FBI-DOJ Corruption in Public Smackdown

Get the popcorn ready, folks.

This week, Republican lawmakers will shine new light on alleged misconduct carried out by top officers at the Justice Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation in relation to the 2016 presidential election.

“On Tuesday, May 22nd, at 11:00 am, Congressman Lee Zeldin (R, NY-1) will be joined by at least 16 other Members of Congress to introduce a 12 page House Resolution detailing misconduct at the highest levels of the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) with regards to FISA Abuse, how and why the Hillary Clinton email probe ended, and how and why the Donald Trump-Russia probe began,” Katie Vincentz, Rep. Lee’s Communications Director, said in a statement Monday.

“The Resolution will call for the appointment of a second special counsel to investigate the misconduct that took place.”

