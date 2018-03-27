True Pundit

Politics

Ratings: Even Yuge Playmate Interview Can’t Lift CNN Out of Last Place

Posted on by
Share:

A Thursday night interview with former Playboy playmate Karen McDougal alleging an affair with President Trump could not lift CNN out of last place in the ratings.

While the McDougal interview did nearly double CNN’s average nightly rating, which barely squeaks over a million viewers, to 1.95 million average primetime viewers, CNN still got walloped by its competition at Fox News and MSNBC, who grabbed 2.6 and 2.4 million viewers, respectively.

Even the CNN show that aired the interview, Anderson Cooper’s 360, lost to the competition. While Cooper’s 8 p.m. hour grabbed 2.2 million viewers, Tucker Carlson’s 8 p.m. hour at Fox News earned 2.7 million. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Thursday Ratings: Even Yuge Playmate Interview Can't Lift CNN Out of Last Place
Thursday Ratings: Even Yuge Playmate Interview Can't Lift CNN Out of Last Place

An interview with former Playboy playmate Karen McDougal alleging an affair with President Trump could not lift CNN out of last place in the ratings.
Breitbart Breitbart
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: