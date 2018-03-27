Ratings: Even Yuge Playmate Interview Can’t Lift CNN Out of Last Place

A Thursday night interview with former Playboy playmate Karen McDougal alleging an affair with President Trump could not lift CNN out of last place in the ratings.

While the McDougal interview did nearly double CNN’s average nightly rating, which barely squeaks over a million viewers, to 1.95 million average primetime viewers, CNN still got walloped by its competition at Fox News and MSNBC, who grabbed 2.6 and 2.4 million viewers, respectively.

Even the CNN show that aired the interview, Anderson Cooper’s 360, lost to the competition. While Cooper’s 8 p.m. hour grabbed 2.2 million viewers, Tucker Carlson’s 8 p.m. hour at Fox News earned 2.7 million. – READ MORE

