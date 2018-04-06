Thunderbirds pilot dies in F-16 crash at Nellis Air Force Base outside Las Vegas

A U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds pilot died Wednesday when his F-16 jet crashed at Nellis Air Force Base outside Las Vegas, defense officials told Fox News.

It was the third crash in the past two years involving a member of the famed Air Force flight demonstration team.

The Air Force said Thursday pilot Maj. Stephen Del Bagno was killed when his F-16 Fighting Falcon crashed over the Nevada Test and Training Range at approximately 10:30 a.m. during a routine aerial demonstration training flight.

“We are mourning the loss of Major Del Bagno,” 57th Wing Commande Brig. Gen. Jeannie Leavitt said in a statement. “He was an integral part of our team and our hearts are heavy with his loss. We ask everyone to provide his family and friends the space to heal during this difficult time.” – READ MORE

