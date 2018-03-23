THUG LIFE: NFL Anthem-Kneeler Bennett a Wanted Man; Arrest Warrant Issued After Indictment for Allegedly Injuring Paraplegic Woman

An arrest warrant has been issued for new Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett after he was indicted for allegedly injuring a paraplegic woman following Super Bowl LI in Houston.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office says Bennett was trying to get onto the field to celebrate with his brother, Martellus Bennett, after the New England Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons in overtime in Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5, 2017 at NRG Stadium.

Officials say NRG Security personnel, including the 66-year-old paraplegic woman, told Bennett he had to use a different entrance to get onto the field.

However, authorities say Bennett instead shoved his way onto the field and that’s when the woman allegedly got injured.

A Harris County grand jury indicted Bennett on Friday for injury of the elderly, which is a felony.

A warrant has been issued for Bennett’s arrest. Prosecutors say they are working with his counsel regarding his surrender.

READ MORE: