Thug Life: Eagles Players, Including Former Raven Smith, Will Skip White House Visit

Thugs gotta be thugs.

The Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl for the first time in the franchise’s history on Sunday, but several players have already indicated that they will not participate in the traditional White House visit, citing their opposition to President Donald Trump.

Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins, who also raised his fist during the National Anthem this past season, told CNN on Monday that he intends to skip the White House visit.

“Nah, I personally do not anticipate attending,” Jenkins told CNN’s “New Day.”

Wide receiver Torrey Smith, who also raised his fist on the field to express solidarity with the “Black Lives Matter” movement, expressed his disapproval of Trump’s war against players who take a knee during the national anthem to protest racism.

Smith tweeted this Monday morning:

Reading the tweets from the last week from all of the Trump supporters destroying my mentions saying “You gotta win before you even get invited to the White House” pic.twitter.com/KkjJSi7AxJ — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) February 5, 2018

Trump, who released a statement on Super Bowl Sunday urging players to “proudly stand for the anthem,” congratulated the Eagles for their historic win.

“Congratulations to the Philadelphia Eagles on a great Super Bowl victory!” he tweeted.

READ MORE:

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *