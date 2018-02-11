Throwback: Fergie Says Quentin Tarantino Bit Her In Resurfaced 2006 Clip

Fergie claimed back in 2006 that Quentin Tarantino bit her so hard it left bite marks on her arm

“We kept having to re-do the scene because he [Tarantino] was getting so into being this [Zombie] creature that he was making all these noises,” the 42-year-old actress and singer shared in the companion footage to the Robert Rodriguez-directed film “Planet Terror,” Jezebel reported. “And he was blaming it on the other guys, but really Quentin was making all the noise.”

“So, I’m doing the scene, right. And he starts biting me,” Fergie explained.

In the video, we can see Tarantino run down and tackle the actress to the ground and hold her there for what seems to be a bit too long.

Earlier this week, Tarantino found himself in the news after an interview of him defending accused rapist Roman Polanski in a 2003 interview with Howard Stern surfaced. In the clip, the director claimed a 13-year-old girl “wanted to have it” when Stern asked why he didn’t consider Polanski a rapist. – READ MORE