Three Women in Congress Introduce Bills to Defund Planned Parenthood

Three Republican Women In Congress — Two In The House And One In The Senate — Have Introduced Bills To Eliminate Taxpayer Funding For Planned Parenthood.

On Wednesday, Rep. Virginia Foxx of North Carolina introduced H.R. 296, the Title X Abortion Provider Prohibition Act:

The law is clear: abortion is not family planning. Thx to @POTUS' Protect Life Rule, @HHSGov awards Title X grants to real family planning entities, not abortion providers. The Title X Abortion Provider Prohibition Act will keep it this way. ⤵️ https://t.co/2pqUroMVz3 #ProLife — Virginia Foxx (@virginiafoxx) January 9, 2019

The bill would codify President Donald Trump’s Protect Life Rule that excludes abortion providers, including Planned Parenthood, from receiving Title X funding. The legislation would ban taxpayer-funded family planning grants to groups that perform elective abortions and would also expand reporting requirements for the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for more transparency and accountability.

Foxx said in a statement:

When the Title X Family Planning Program was created in 1970, Congress made it clear that abortion was not an acceptable form of family planning, stating, "None of the funds appropriated under this title shall be used in programs where abortion is a method of family planning." Since then, the original intent of the law has been undermined as Title X funds have routinely contributed to employee salaries, facility costs, and medical supplies for abortion providers. The Protect Life Rule was an important step to end this exploitation of the law, and the Title X Abortion Provider Prohibition Act will make sure taxpayer dollars don't subsidize abortion providers under any future Administrations.