Three people killed, 11 others wounded in shootings in Chicago

Fourteen people were shot, three fatally, including a woman sitting in a Lyft, in Chicago Friday and early Saturday, according to reports.

Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, multiple people came up to the woman in the vehicle in the Back of the Yards neighborhood and opened fire, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The 27-year-old woman was shot in the back and taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Angie Castro told the Chicago Tribune her boyfriend was driving the Lyft the woman was shot in.

“He was shocked, nervous,” she told the paper.

Police said a 20-year-old man was killed around 8:30 p.m. Friday in a drive-by shooting in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side, the Sun-Times reported. The bullets were fired from a passing dark-colored vehicle. – READ MORE

The city where crime lord Al Capone was brought down can’t even protect its toddlers.

In yet another blood-drenched weekend for Chicago, a 3-year-old boy was wounded along with seven others Friday night in a single gun battle, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Another 23 people were shot in a 12-hour period from Saturday afternoon to Sunday morning, the Tribune reported. At least one of them was killed.

The toddler was hit in the left shin and was taken by the police to the hospital. The boy is in stable condition.

Donovan Price, a pastor and advocate for Chicago’s crime victims, has had enough.

“Today, a 3-year-old … part of a mass shooting … another mass shooting in Chicago. There’s something that needs to be done,” Price said, according to Fox News. – READ MORE