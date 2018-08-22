Three Pennsylvania Men Charged with 1,400 Counts of Sexually Abusing Dogs, Horses, Cows, Goats

Three Men From Pennsylvania Were Arrested Sunday And Charged With An Incredible 1,400 Counts Of Sexually Abusing Animals, Including Horses, Dogs, Cows, And Goats.

Terry Wallace, 41, Marc Measnikoff, 34, and Matthew Brubaker, 32, are also facingmultiple charges of cruelty to animals, endangering the welfare of a child, and the corruption of minors, according to KDA Channel 2.

The Clearfield County District Attorney’s office alleges that the men involved a 16-year-old boy in their alleged crimes. The boy was living on a “makeshift farm” in Munson, Pennsylvania, with the three men.

Police say the minor told them that the men built a special "v-shaped" pen to hold the animals while the men molested them.

In a letter to all Catholics following the sex abuse scandal out of Pennsylvania, Pope Francis asks his “suffering” flock to come together in a spirit determined to bring about necessary reform.

Published Monday, the Holy Father’s lengthy letter recalls the words of Saint Paul in 1 Cor 12:26 when he declared, “If one member suffers, all suffer together with it.” With that, Pope Francis reminds the faithful that as one body in Christ, the suffering inflicted on so much as one member inflicts suffering on everyone else.

“I acknowledge once more the suffering endured by many minors due to sexual abuse, the abuse of power and the abuse of conscience perpetrated by a significant number of clerics and consecrated persons,” he states. “Crimes that inflict deep wounds of pain and powerlessness, primarily among the victims, but also in their family members and in the larger community of believers and nonbelievers alike.”

The Pope goes on to say that simple admission of sorrow and reparations for abuse victims will not fully heal the damage done. For any meaningful change to happen, Pope Francis says that “no effort must be spared to create a culture able to prevent such situations from happening, but also to prevent the possibility of their being covered up and perpetuated.”

"We showed no care for the little ones; we abandoned them," the Pope admits.