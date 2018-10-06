HE IS IN: Kavanaugh CONFIRMED to U.S. Supreme Court47 mins ago
Watch the Moment Chris Hayes Realizes Kavanaugh Will Be Confirmed (VIDEO)7 hours ago
Man uses 22-pound ‘rock’ as doorstop for 30 years — then finds out what it is, how much it’s worth7 hours ago
Time Story Compares Kavanaugh Allegations to Catholic Scandal7 hours ago
College online ‘rape list’ has uncorroborated claims against male students7 hours ago
Watch the Moment Chris Hayes Realizes Kavanaugh Will Be Confirmed (VIDEO)7 hours ago
WATCH: TMZ asks Lindsey Graham if Trump should win Nobel prize. His answer (featuring Obama) is hilarious.7 hours ago
WATCH: CNN’s Raging Cuomo Lashes Out, Smears Kavanaugh, Lies About Him7 hours ago
WATCH: Manchin drowned out by protesters as he explains vote7 hours ago
WATCH: In True Marxist Style, Democrats Pit Young People Against Old7 hours ago
Archives
- October 2018 (305)
- September 2018 (1444)
- August 2018 (1688)
- July 2018 (1864)
- June 2018 (1795)
- May 2018 (2217)
- April 2018 (2144)
- March 2018 (1783)
- February 2018 (1736)
- January 2018 (1891)
- December 2017 (1785)
- November 2017 (2386)
- October 2017 (2218)
- September 2017 (2464)
- August 2017 (2605)
- July 2017 (1611)
- June 2017 (1864)
- May 2017 (1443)
- April 2017 (816)
- March 2017 (774)
- February 2017 (1254)
- January 2017 (2391)
- December 2016 (1309)
- November 2016 (1260)
- October 2016 (1159)
- September 2016 (1759)
- August 2016 (1252)
- July 2016 (746)
- June 2016 (300)
Latest Tweets
Social
Follow me on TwitterMy Tweets
Politics
Three New Yorkers Peeved at National Emergency Alert Are Suing Trump
Three litigious New Yorkers are suing President Donald Trump and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) over the “presidential alert” text message that went out on Wednesday, CNET reports.
The presidential alerts are for emergency situations only, as has been widely noted. The president directs FEMA to issue the alert; FEMA then issues the alert. But the plaintiffs in this lawsuit say they’re afraid Trump will misuse the system and will send “weaponized disinformation” to their cellphones whenever he likes.
“Plaintiffs are American citizens who do not wish to receive text messages, or messages of any kind, on any topic or subject, from defendant Trump,” the complaint reads, said CNET. “His rise to power was facilitated by weaponized disinformation that he broadcast into the public information sphere via Twitter in addition to traditional mass media.”
The plaintiffs added that they’re concerned Trump will send “arbitrary, biased [and] irrational” messages instead of true emergency alerts. Since it’s not exactly clear what constitutes an “emergency,” they said, Trump will be free to call anything an “act of terrorism” and “threat to public safety” — and therefore order an alert.
The plaintiffs’ main complaint is that presidential alerts are compulsory — there’s no way to opt out of receiving them. They argue that under civil rights law, the government cannot use cellphones to compel listening — and that the alert will “trespass into and hijack” their devices without a warrant or individual consent.- READ MORE
A Professor At Northwest Arkansas Community College Said She Was “raped Through Technology” After Receiving The Presidential Emergency Alert.
Professor Dianne Phillips expressed her dismay in a tweet on Wednesday, stating her phone “was assaulted” and that she herself felt violated upon receiving the Presidential Emergency Alert through text message.
The tweet, which has since been deleted, was followed up with another tweet Thursday morning, in which Phillips claimed she had been “attacked by a troll algorithm” on Facebook. – READ MORE