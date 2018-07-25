Three MS-13 Members Busted After Illegally Crossing Border into Texas

Border Patrol Agents In South Texas Arrested Three Salvadoran Nationals After They Illegally Crossed The Border From Mexico. Agents Determined That All Three Are Members Of The Hyperviolent Ms-13 Transnational Criminal Gang.

During a two-day period that began on Friday, U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Rio Grande Valley Sector arrested three members of the MS-13 gang. All three had traveled to the U.S. via Mexico from El Salvador, according to Rio Grande Valley Sector officials.

Agents arrested the first MS-13 gang member on Friday near the South Texas border town of Hidalgo. The Weslaco Station agents learned of the migrant’s gang affiliation during a biometric background investigation at the station.

The following day, McAllen Station agents apprehended another Salvadoran national after he crossed the border near Granjeno, Texas. He crossed the border illegally while transporting a minor female he claimed was his daughter. During a background investigation, the agents learned of his MS-13 gang membership. – READ MORE

Alabama law enforcement officials say that an illegal immigrant and an immigrant in the United States on a green card are responsible for the brutal murders of a grandmother and her 13-year-old special needs granddaughter in what investigators say is violence related to Mexican drug cartels.

Investigator Stacy Rutherford told a court on Thursday that Mendoza traveled to Georgia in early June to pick up a batch of methamphetamine with Israel Palomino, 34, Yoni Aguilar, 26, and Leticia Garcia.

Rutherford testified that Mendoza and Garcia were both connected to the Sinaloa Cartel and Palomino suspected that something went wrong during the drug pick up when he discovered after the alleged drug pick up that Mendoza removed the SIM card from her phone. ABC 31 reports:

He also found a text message sent to an unknown woman during the Georgia drug run, investigators said. In that text, Mendoza asked the woman to pick up her granddaughter from Palomino’s wife because she was afraid for their lives, they said.

The two men then reportedly took her to a cemetery where she began to argue with Palomino who then stabbed her and left her there to die. The two men then took the granddaughter to a separate location where they allegedly decapitated her.

