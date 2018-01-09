Three Months After Deadliest Shooting In U.S. History, Mandalay Bay Reopens 32nd Floor

The Mandalay Bay Hotel & Casino says elevators are now stopping on the building’s 32nd floor once again, just three months after gunman Stephen Craig Paddock used the resort’s “panoramic suites” to rain bullets down on a country music festival below, killing 58 and injuring 500 in the worst mass shooting in American history.

Paddock turned his 32nd floor suite, room 32-135 into an arsenal over the course of five days, avoiding contact with hotel personnel and bringing ten weapons and thousands of rounds of ammunition into the room using the passenger and freight elevators.

But nearly 100 days later, investigators seem no closer to determining why Paddock, a retired real estate developer-turned-high stakes gambler, chose to murder concert-goers at the Route 91 Country Music Festival that day in late September. On Sunday, an official report indicated that hotel personnel had at least ten interactions with Paddock over the course of his stay, but most were friendly (such as a call to room service), and enough meet-ups with housekeeping to avoid a “wellness check,” which the hotel says it performs if guests go more than 48 hours without requesting a room cleanup. – READ MORE

Want to finally know why Stephen Paddock gunned down 58 people in Las Vegas in early October?

Be prepared to wait a while – possibly until next October – the chief of the FBI’s Las Vegas office revealed this week during an interview in which he said the agency probably wouldn’t brief the public until their report is released sometime before the tragedy’s first anniversary.

“Now that’s a long time for some people, but speaking for the FBI, that’s light speed, all right?” Special Agent in Charge Aaron Rouse told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Wednesday.

Rouse said reports from other agencies investigating the mass shooting will be released at different times, but the FBI’s one is “focusing a large part on the why” which is “what everybody wants to know.”- READ MORE

