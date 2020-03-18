Three Maryland Coronavirus Patients Make Full Recovery

Three people have made a full recovery after testing positive for the Chinese coronavirus in Montgomery County, Maryland, recently.

Friday, Montgomery County’s Chief Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles said the first three individuals in the state who tested positive for the virus have been able to resume their everyday lives, according to Fox 5.

The patients, a married couple in their 70s and another woman in her 50s, contracted the disease while traveling on an Egyptian Nile River cruise.

“I’m happy to report that the first three cases that were reported last Thursday have all cleared and have been cleared to return back to their normal daily life schedules,” Gayles said in a video on Twitter Friday.

“And the other three cases that we have are all doing well clinically. They’re stable and they are at home receiving supportive care,” he explained. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --