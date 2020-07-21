Thousands To Walk Off Jobs In ‘Strike For Black Lives’

On Monday, thousands of workers across the United States plan to walk off the job to participate in the “Strike for Black Lives,” which will protest against “systemic racism and economic inequality.”

“Labor unions, along with social and racial justice organizations from New York City to Los Angeles, will participate in a range of planned actions,” reported Fox Business. “Where work stoppages are not possible for a full day, participants will either picket during a lunch break or observe moments of silence to honor Black lives lost to police violence. Among the strikers will be essential workers: nursing home employees, janitors and delivery men and women. Fast food, ride-share and airport workers are also expected to take part in planned events.”

Organizers of the protest said the demonstration will be a watershed moment for highlighting the dignity of black lives in all aspects of American life.

"We are … building a country where Black lives matter in every aspect of society — including in the workplace," said Ash-Lee Henderson, an organizer with the Movement for Black Lives and co-executive director of the Tennessee-based Highlander Research and Education Center. "The Strike for Black Lives is a moment of reckoning for corporations that have long ignored the concerns of their Black workforce and denied them better working conditions, living wages and healthcare."

