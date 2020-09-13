Thousands Sign Petition Calling For Nancy Pelosi To Be Prosecuted For ‘COVID Violations’

Thousands of people have signed a petition calling for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to be prosecuted for “COVID violations” after she visited a hair salon ordered closed by the California governor — without a mask.

More than 17,000 people have signed the petition, which sets a 25,000-signature goal to urge San Francisco Police Chief William Scott to prosecute the California Democrat.

The petition includes a letter addressed to Scott, which says, “Laws aren’t just for the ‘little people.’”

“Not only did Nancy Pelosi knowingly violate health ordinances, but just destroyed a business because she couldn’t take a ounce of responsibility. At a very minimum, Nancy Pelosi must be prosecuted by San Francisco for her flaunting of COVID regulations. Now!”

Pelosi, who has supported full lockdowns over COVID-19 and advocates a national mask policy, was caught last week dropping into the hair salon and walking around without a mask. – READ MORE

