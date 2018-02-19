Thousands petition for military funeral for JROTC member killed in Parkland school shooting

Thousands of people are petitioning the White House to grant a military funeral to one of the students slain in Wednesday’s massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

Peter Wang, 15, was a member of the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps and, according to witnesses, sacrificed his life while in uniform to save others during the mass shooting.

As the gunman approached Wang’s class, “he was pointing the door open for other people to escape and then he was struck by the bullets,” classmate Aiden Ortiz told TV station WPLG-10, Miami’s ABC affiliate.

“I want people to know he died a hero,” Mr. Ortiz said. “He died saving many people.” – READ MORE

