Thousands Of Women Report Period Problems Potentially Tied To COVID Jabs

The UK’s vaccine watchdog is “closely monitoring” claims that 4K+ women have suffered period problems after receiving the COVID-19 jab. While side effects like sore arms, lethargy, soreness and muscle aches are included in warnings about potential drawbacks of receiving the vaccine, there are no warnings about period-related complications.

Nowhere are period irregularities listed as a potential side effect of vaccination, so British regulators are trying to determine whether there is actually a link between the complaints and the vaccines.

Official data obtained by The UK’s Sunday Times show that the Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency – better known as MHRA received 2,734 reports of period problems linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine, 1,158 related to the Pfizer jab, and another 66 linked to the Moderna vaccine as of May 17.

Complaints focused on “heavier than usual” bleeding, and it’s possible that this could have affected many more women who didn’t think to report their issues. The majority of issues were reported by women aged between 30 and 49. ;

So far, at least, MHRA says that there’s no evidence that it should add period complications to the list of side effects. That is, the “current evidence” don’t suggest an “increased risk of period problems following the jab, the regulator said.

But others are calling for more data to be collected. For example, Dr. Sue Ward, vice-president of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, said “anecdotally some women seem to be reporting heavier periods after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine and we would support more data collection in this area to understand why this might be the case. If you do notice any bleeding that is unusual for you, we would recommend you contact your doctor.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --