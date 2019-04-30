Thousands Of Venezuelans Marching In Direction Of Maduro’s Presidential Palace

Thousands of Venezuelan protesters and armed military personnel are marching toward the Presidential Palace in Caracas as opposition leader Juan Guaido leads a military revolt against Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro.

Guaido initiated “Operation Liberty” Tuesday morning as a final push to oust Maduro from power. Guaido has persuaded part of the Venezuelan military to back his revolt and armed conflict has erupted between Guaido’s and Maduro’s military forces.

#OperacionLibertad

Leopoldo López lidera movilización por la av. Francisco de Miranda. van en sentido Oeste.#30abr pic.twitter.com/D8ZjlxXPYr — Nellie Belén Izarza 🌹 🇻🇪🇺🇸 (@myteks) April 30, 2019

#Venezuela 🇻🇪: thousands of protesters in #Caracas are now marching west, accompanied by defected soldiers they will try to reach Miraflores (presidential palace). #30Abr #OperacionLibertad pic.twitter.com/WWE787yh1a — Thomas van Linge (@ThomasVLinge) April 30, 2019

Protesters are marching westward along a main highway from La Carlota air base, where Guaido first initiated “Operation Liberty.” The Miraflores Palace, the presidential residence, stands approximately five miles from La Carlota air base.

Military forces that have defected to Guaido’s cause have joined the thousands of protesters en route to the palace.

Protesters and security forces have clashed throughout Caracas. Security forces have used tear gas and gunfire to attempt to disperse protesters. In one instance, Maduro-backed military personnel rammed a crowd of protesters with a truck, appearing to injure several.

The Maduro-regime has reportedly shut down at least one media outlet in Caracas since the revolt began. Radio Caracas Radio, a local station located in Venezuela’s capital, tweeted Tuesday morning that federal regulators ordered the station to quit broadcasting.

The United States and several other countries have denounced Maduro and publicly supported Guaido’s revolt.

