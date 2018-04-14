Security World
Thousands of US troops and Marines arrive in Jordan
As tensions come to a boil in Syria over an alleged chemical attack, thousands of U.S. troops and Marines will be gathering in neighboring Jordan for the start of a major training exercise.
Nearly 3,600 U.S. troops, including Marines with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, or MEU, will be in place Sunday for the start of a nearly two-week training exercise known as Eager Lion, military officials confirmed to Marine Corps Times.
It will be a rare display of allied firepower, which couldn’t come at a more tense time as U.S. Navy warships are steadily building a presence in the Mediterranean in preparation for what analysts presume will be a tomahawk cruise missile strike on Syria. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
The troops arrive in Jordan amid speculation of an imminent U.S. missile attack on neighboring Syria.