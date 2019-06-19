Thousands of Trump supporters cheerfully wait days in sweltering temps to see him launch campaign

ORLANDO, Fla. – It was a sea of red under the sweltering sun Tuesday as thousands of Trump supporters, decked out in MAGA-inspired attire, waited outside the Amway Center hours before the president’s arrival.

Some had been camped in chairs for several nights, others traveled from afar, but almost all were there to show their unwavering support for Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign.The rally was slated to start at 8 p.m. ET.

“He kept his promises, he is passionate about America. He wants to keep us safe, I am tired of people hating on him. He is doing his best to defend us,” Alan Machapento, a New Jersey native, told Fox News. “I am watching the Dow, we have the lowest unemployment ever.”

PHOTOS: TRUMP SUPPORTERS CAMP OUT EAGER FOR RALLY

Meanwhile, Marcia Tracy and her teen grandson, Ashton Smith of South Jacksonville, woke up at the crack of dawn in anticipation of the momentous occasion when Trump was to announce he is seeking a second term.


