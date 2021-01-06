Thousands of Bills Fans Sign Petition to Ban Governor Cuomo from Playoff Game

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo recently signed off on a deal allowing thousands of Bills fans to attend the team’s upcoming playoff game. But now, a lot of those same fans are signing a petition to keep the governor out.

“As of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, more than 13,000 people have signed the petition on change.org,” WBNG reported.

Governor Cuomo’s recently signed deal allows up to 6,700 Bills fans to attend the Wild Card playoff game against the Colts on Saturday.

“All fans will be required to obtain a negative COVID test result through the NFL’s testing partner, Bioreference Laboratories in order to attend the game,” the team announced.

It is believed, that Governor Cuomo is planning to attend the game.- READ MORE

