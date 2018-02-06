Thousands of Jobs in Ohio Are Still Open Because Applicants Can’t ‘Pass a Drug Test’

The manufacturing industry in Ohio is expanding under the Trump administration, but growth is stunted because many potential employees are also addicted to drugs.

Steve Staub, who runs Staub Manufacturing Solutions in Ohio, attended the State of the Union address Tuesday as a special guest to President Donald Trump. While there, aside from participating in the pageantry, Staub discussed problems in the manufacturing industry and business in general with the president.

Staub mentioned to Trump the toll the opioid crisis has had on business’ ability to fill jobs. About two million Americans nationwide are addicted to opioids.

The crisis has been particularly hard on Staub’s home state of Ohio, were thousands of job applicants are turned away because of substance abuse.

“In Ohio alone, they have about 20,000 available jobs in manufacturing. In Dayton, Ohio, where I’m from, we have about 4,000 jobs available today in manufacturing that we can’t fill,” Staub told TheDCNF. “We can’t get people to pass a drug test.” – READ MORE

At a Customs and Border Protection roundtable last week, President Donald Trump threatened countries that fail to stem the rise of drugs with a loss of aid from the United States, according to The Hill.

The remarks, which took place at the Customs and Border Protection National Training Center in Virginia, highlighted the administration’s battle on border security in ways unrelated to illegal immigration.

“I want to stop the aid. If they can’t stop drugs from coming in, ’cause they can stop them a lot easier than us. They say, ‘oh we can’t control it.’ Oh great, we’re supposed to control it,” Trump told gathered officials, according to CNN.

“So we give them billions and billions of dollars, and they don’t do what they’re supposed to be doing, and they know that. But we’re going to take a very harsh action.”

“These countries are not our friends,” Trump added.

“You know, we think they’re our friends and we send them massive aid.

“I won’t mention names right now, but I look at these countries, I look at the numbers we send them — we send them massive aid and they’re pouring drugs into our country and they’re laughing at us,” he continued.

“So I’m not a believer in that. I want to stop the aid.” – READ MORE