Thousands Gather Across UK To Denounce National Lockdown

England started its second covid lockdown on Thursday amid concerns of the virus pandemic’s reemergence over September and October has resulted in soaring hospital admissions across the country. Nearly three days into the lockdown, on Sunday, anti-lockdown protesters flooded the streets in several cities, denouncing the latest round of restrictions.

In early October, Prime Minister Boris Johnson introduced a three-tier system that would restrict travel among residents in virus hot spot regions. Then, on Oct. 31, Johnson announced the second lockdown would begin on Thursday.

The new measures have been introduced to mitigate the second wave of the virus pandemic, leading to record daily caseloads in the country. People are now confined to their homes for a month except for essential travel. All non-essential businesses have been closed, along with pubs and restaurants.

Three days into the new restrictions, anti-lockdown protesters rallied in Liverpool and Manchester on Sunday, creating a stir as they scuffled with police.

A video published by the Ruptly video agency shows thousands of demonstrators marching across Liverpool, defying a ban on rallies as they chanted “Shame on you!” and “Choose your side!”- READ MORE

