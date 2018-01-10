Thousands of flying bats are ‘boiled alive,’ freaking people out as they fall from the sky

As the Northern Hemisphere starts to thaw from a record-breaking cold, the Southern Hemisphere is experiencing an exceptional heat wave, causing some bats to be “boiled” alive.

According to The Sun, flying foxes (otherwise known as fruit bats) were seen falling from trees near Sydney, Australia, despite the best efforts of animal welfare volunteers. The volunteers were able to save the lives of hundreds of babies and some adults, but the loss of life was far greater.

“The efforts of our volunteers yesterday was both heroic and heartbreaking,” a spokesman for the charity Help Save the Wildlife and Bushlands in Campbelltown, in New South Wales, told The Sun.

“They basically boil,” Campbelltown colony manager Kate Ryan told the Cambelltown MacArthur Advertiser. “It affects their brain – their brain just fries and they become incoherent.” – READ MORE

It’s so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

Temperatures dipped below 40 degrees Fahrenheit (5 degrees Celsius) early Thursday in parts of South Florida, according to the National Weather Service in Miami.

That’s chilly enough to immobilize green iguanas common in Miami’s suburbs.

Palm Beach Post columnist Frank Cerabino tweeted a photograph of an iguana lying belly-up next to his swimming pool. WPEC-TV posted images of an iguana on its back on a Palm Beach County road.

The scene at my backyard swimming pool this 40-degree South Florida morning: A frozen iguana. pic.twitter.com/SufdQI0QBx — Frank Cerabino (@FranklyFlorida) January 4, 2018

The cold-blooded creatures native to Central and South America start to get sluggish when temperatures fall below 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius), said Kristen Sommers, who oversees the nonnative fish and wildlife program for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

