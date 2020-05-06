Thousands Donate To GoFundMe For Jailed Salon Owner Who Stood Up To Judge In Viral Video

A GoFundMe account set up for a Texas salon owner who was sentenced to seven days in jail for flouting Governor Greg Abbott’s stay-at-home rules has raised over $175,000 $265,000 as of this writing.

Shelly Luther, owner of Salon À la Mode, found to be in criminal and civil contempt by Judge Eric V. Moyé of 14th Civil District Court in Dallas County, who also slapped her with a $7,000 fine, after she continued to operate in violation of the statewide order and a restraining order from the court.

Luther, 46, received a cease-and-desist letter from ordering her to close the salon. Instead, she made a public display of ripping it up – which gained attention among supporters, several of whom were at court.

Judge Moyé chastised Luther, saying she acted selfishly when she resumed operations – and called on her to apologize to elected officials whose orders she disobeyed. Moyé added that until a vaccine is found for COVID-19, citizens must obey emergency orders, according to the New York Times. – READ MORE

