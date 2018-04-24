Politics World
Thoughts and Prayers: Bill de Blasio’s response to Toronto attack is a MAJOR lefty no-no
Good news, everybody! Prayers are an acceptable response to violence again! Following the deadly attack in Toronto today, in which a man driving a van mowed down and killed at least nine pedestrians on a sidewalk, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio offered his support and condolences:
Our prayers are with the victims of today's horrific van attack in Toronto. We extend our deepest condolences to their families and loved ones.
— Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) April 23, 2018
That’s nice, Bill de Blasio. But when are you going to, you know, do something? That’s how this works, isn’t it?
So, vans are acceptable for prayers? Who knew?
— Zach Watson (@zwatson18) April 23, 2018
Prayers aren’t working. We need strong, common sense van control.
— Kodos (@kodosrigellian) April 23, 2018
PRAYERS AREN’T HELPING https://t.co/3EY4leYeyS
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) April 23, 2018
