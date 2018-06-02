World
This Strike Could Bring Down The Mullahs In Iran, But The Mainstream Media Are Ignoring It
A courageous truck strike in Iran, now in its tenth day, is threatening to bring down the Iranian government.
Day 10 of nationwide strike by Iran's truckers. These truck drivers are refusing to deliver loads as #IranProtests persist. Workers are often not paid for months. They now realize there's more to be gained by striking. (Footage from Kavar, May 31 via MEK activists) #FreeIran2018 pic.twitter.com/mAEhmdlHf8
— M. Hanif Jazayeri (@HanifJazayeri) May 31, 2018
#Breaking, Kangavar, Kermanshah Province, West of Iran: 5/31: 10th day of truck drivers strike. #FreeIran2018 #IranRegimeChange #IranProtests #اعتصاب_کامیونداران #اعتصاب_سراسری_کامیونداران #اعتصاب_سراسری pic.twitter.com/tw4H9pMkzs
— Ali Safavi (@amsafavi) May 31, 2018
The truck strike started on May 22 in 25 provinces and 60 cities across Iran. And it's not just the truck strike that is spreading unrest; other strikes have already been created-
