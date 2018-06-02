This Strike Could Bring Down The Mullahs In Iran, But The Mainstream Media Are Ignoring It

A courageous truck strike in Iran, now in its tenth day, is threatening to bring down the Iranian government.

Day 10 of nationwide strike by Iran's truckers. These truck drivers are refusing to deliver loads as #IranProtests persist. Workers are often not paid for months. They now realize there's more to be gained by striking. (Footage from Kavar, May 31 via MEK activists) #FreeIran2018 pic.twitter.com/mAEhmdlHf8 — M. Hanif Jazayeri (@HanifJazayeri) May 31, 2018

The truck strike started on May 22 in 25 provinces and 60 cities across Iran. And it’s not just the truck strike that is spreading unrest; other strikes have already been created- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1