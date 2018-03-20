True Pundit

This ‘Sex And The City’ Star Is Running For Governor Of New York

The “Sex and the City” star, who played Miranda Hobbes on the popular show, will be challenging incumbent Governor Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary. Nixon is presenting herself as a candidate of the people, claiming that she won’t accept any corporate contributions to take down Cuomo, who has a reported $30 million in his campaign account.

“Cynthia Nixon is a lifelong New Yorker and progressive activist who is running for governor to fight for a better, more equal New York,” her campaign site reads. “Cynthia hasn’t been bought and paid for by special interests and won’t be accepting any corporate contributions in this campaign. Instead our campaign will be powered by the people.” – READ MORE

