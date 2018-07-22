This One FBI Text In The Russia Probe Should Alarm Every American

.It is no longer in dispute that they held animus for Donald Trump, who was a subject of their Russia probe, or that they openly discussed using the powers of their office to “stop” Trumpfrom becoming president. The only question is whether any official acts they took in the Russia collusion probe were driven by those sentiments.

For any American who wants an answer sooner, there are just five words, among the thousands of suggestive texts Page and Strzok exchanged, that you should read.

That passage was transmitted on May 19, 2017. “There’s no big there there,” Strzok texted.

The date of the text long has intrigued investigators: It is two days after Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein named special counsel Robert Mueller to oversee an investigation into alleged collusion between Trump and the Russia campaign.

Since the text was turned over to Congress, investigators wondered whether it referred to the evidence against the Trump campaign.

This month, they finally got the chance to ask. Strzok declined to say — but Page, during a closed-door interview with lawmakers, confirmed in the most pained and contorted way that the message in fact referred to the quality of the Russia case, according to multiple eyewitnesses.

The admission is deeply consequential. It means Rosenstein unleashed the most awesome powers of a special counsel to investigate an allegation that the key FBI officials, driving the investigation for 10 months beforehand, did not think was “there.” – READ MORE

Fbi Agent Peter Strzok’s Text To Fbi Lawyer Lisa Page Hours After Fbi Director James Comey Was Fired That Said They Needed To “open The Case We’ve Been Waiting On” Now That Fbi Deputy Director Andrew Mccabe Was In Charge Was Related To The Trump-russia Investigation, According To Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-fl).

“That text message was not unrelated to Russia,” Gaetz said in an exclusive interview with Breitbart News on Tuesday.

The evening right after Comey was fired on May 9, 2017, Strzok had texted Page, his then-paramour, at 8:14 p.m. with: “We need to open the case we’ve been waiting on now while Andy is acting.”

Page responded the next morning at 4:57 a.m., with: “We need to lock in [redacted]. In a formal, chargeable way. Soon.”

Strzok confirmed during his testimony on Thursday that “Andy” meant McCabe, but refused to confirm what “case” he was referring to, or who Page was talking about. – READ MORE

www.zerohedge.com